Featured
2 remaining Winnipeg Sears stores to close Monday
The department store will close its doors at St. Vital Centre and Kildonan Place. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 6:02AM CST
It’s officially the end of an era for a Canadian department store in Winnipeg.
The two remaining Sears stores in the city are set to close today.
The department store will close its doors at St. Vital Centre and Kildonan Place.
The Polo Park and Garden City locations have already shut down.
Sears began liquidating its stores in October after failing to find a buyer.