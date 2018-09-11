

CTV Winnipeg





Two men are facing dozens of charges after thefts from Liquor Marts in Winnipeg.

Police said the robberies by the two are not connected.

Between Feb. 14 and Aug. 20, 2018, police said a man would enter Liquor Marts around the city, take several bottles, and leave the store without attempting to pay.

On Monday shortly before 6:30 p.m. police arrested a man in connection to those thefts at a residence in the 400 block of Alexander Avenue.

Matthew James Swampy, 18, has been charged in connection to 52 theft incidents.

Meanwhile, between Mar. 19 and Sept. 7, 2018 police said a different man also went into several Liquor Marts around Winnipeg and took bottles without attempting to pay.

On Tuesday just after midnight officers arrested a man at a residence in the 500 block of Mountain Avenue.

David Norman Lee Ross, 18, has been charged in connection to 80 theft incidents.

Both men were detained in custody.