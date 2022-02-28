21-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in West End homicide: Winnipeg police

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have charged a 21-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection to a homicide in the city West End over the weekend.

Police were called to the incident in the 500 block of Toronto Street just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

When officers got to the scene, they found an injured man who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The victim, Jorden James Bateman, 22, died from his injuries.

Later on Saturday morning, officers arrested and charged Jonathan Dakota Cree Chaske with second-degree murder. The charge has not been proven in court.

Investigators determined that suspect and victim were known to each other.

“I can’t comment if they were friends but I do believe that they were acquaintances,” said Const. Dani McKinnon of the Winnipeg Police Service at a news conference on Monday.

McKinnon confirmed the incident was an argument that resulted in a stabbing.

Chaske was taken into custody.