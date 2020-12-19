WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are reporting nine new COVID-19 deaths and 238 new cases of the disease.

Announced in the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin on Saturday, six of the deaths are from Winnipeg.

A woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s, both linked to an outbreak at Fred Douglas Lodge, died of COVID-19.

One person linked to an outbreak at Park Manor Care Home, a woman in her 90s, died.

A woman in her 50s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s, all from Winnipeg, died of the virus too.

In the Interlake-Eastern health region, a woman in her 70s died.

A woman in her 60s from the Northern health region passed away due to COVID-19 as well.

The Southern Health-Santé Sud region also recorded a death, a woman in her 70s linked to an outbreak at Morris General Hospital.

The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 now sits at 556.

Along with the nine deaths, 238 cases of the virus were announced Saturday.

Of the new cases, 104 are in Winnipeg, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 12.0 per cent.

Out of the remaining cases, 33 are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 55 are in the Northern health region, 16 are in the Prairie Mountain health region and 30 are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The total number of cases in Manitoba since early March is 22,630.

The province currently has 5,668 active cases, and 16,406 people have recovered from the virus.

The current provincial five-day test positivity rate now sits at 13.2 per cent.

There are 298 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 34 patients in intensive care.

On Friday, 2,502 tests were performed, bringing the total to 401,475 since early February.