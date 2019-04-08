

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP have charged eight people following a raid at an Oakbank, Man., home which led officers to seize a variety of drugs and numerous guns.

On April 3 the Mounties, powered by a warrant, searched a home on Main Street where they found drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.

RCMP said they seized also a number of guns, including two assault rifles with readily-accessible ammunition and high-capacity magazines.

The following four men have been charged with several firearm and/or drug trafficking-related offences: Devin Abel Fehr, 26; Brendin Jon Swanson, 32; Michael Johnathon Moore, 27 and Benjamin Fumerton, 29. They are in custody.

RCMP said the following four people have been charged with a number of firearm and drug trafficking-related offences: Monica Pitchenese, 22; Aurora Delorme, 23; Laura Powell, 24 and Clifford Tommy Joseph, 38. They are set to appear in Winnipeg Provincial Court at a later time.