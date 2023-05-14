25th annual Red River Valley swap meet brings car collectors together

Winnipeg's classic car enthusiasts congregated at Red River Exhibition Park this weekend to look for deals, hunt for parts, and check out some sweet rides.

It was the 25th annual Red River Valley Swap Meet organized by the Manitoba Classic & Antique Auto Club. Car collectors and hobbyists perused car parts and other antique items. Muscle cars rumbled through the parking lot, then lined up with other classic cars to be admired.

"Pretty much everyone here is into the old car hobby, one way or another," said event coordinator Gord Brunette. "Most of them are looking for parts for collector cars and projects they're working on."

It's the largest annual event organized by the auto club, which turns 63 this year. Attendees were asked to bring a donation for Manitoba Harvest, a charity near and dear to Brunette's heart.

"Everybody needs to eat," he said.

Brunette said anyone looking to get into restoring old cars should make sure they can afford it.

"You'll find out real quick that it's not cheap to do."

But he said it's a very rewarding hobby because people feel a real connection to their cars. "This is more of the 'everyday person' cars, fairly obtainable," said Brunette. "You've got GM, Chevy, Ford, Chrysler. The daily drivers from the bygone days."

More information about the Manitoba Classic & Antique Auto Club can be found online.