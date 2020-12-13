WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are reporting seven new COVID-19 deaths and 273 new cases of the disease.

Announced in the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin on Sunday, case numbers and deaths are down from Friday.

One death, a woman in her 60s, is from the Northern health region.

From the Interlake-Eastern health region, a woman in her in her 70s linked to the Kin Place outbreak in Oakbank died from COVID-19.

In Winnipeg, four of the deaths are linked to senior-care facilities. A man in his 60s linked to an outbreak at St. Norbert Personal Care Home, a woman in her 70s linked to an outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre, a man in his 80s linked to an outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home and a man in his 80s linked to an outbreak at Park Manor Care, all died from the virus.

A man in his 70s linked to an outbreak at the N3W unit at Concordia Hospital also died.

The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 now sits at 490.

Along with the seven deaths, 273 cases of the virus were announced Sunday.

Of the new cases, 166 are in Winnipeg, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 13 per cent.

Out of the remaining cases, 17 are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 50 are in the Northern health region, 18 are in the Prairie Mountain health region and 22 are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The total number of cases in Manitoba since early March is 21,023.

The province currently has 5,728 active cases, and 14,805 people have recovered from the virus.

The current provincial five-day test positivity rate now sits at 13.5 per cent.

There are 304 people in hospital with COVID-19, slightly up from Saturday, with 43 patients in intensive care.

On Saturday, 2,145 tests were performed, bringing the total to 388,356 since early February.