WINNIPEG -- One school division is Winnipeg has made the decision not to offer extracurricular sports this fall.

According to a statement from the River East Transcona School Division (RETSD), letters were sent home to senior years families on Tuesday, notifying them there won’t be extracurricular sports this semester, including hockey.

The division said the reason for this decision was the need to keeps the school community safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know how much these activities mean to our students and families, but the health and safety of our communities cannot be compromised,” the statement said.

It noted that extracurricular sports would lead to the mixing of cohorts, and though this may occur in the community, the schools have a responsibility to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as much as they possibly can.

The schools will still offer physical education classes, which have been adapted to meet public health guidelines.

“We are confident that extracurricular sports will return to our division as soon as this can be done with minimal risk to all our students and community,” the statement said.

CTV News Winnipeg is reaching out to other school division about their plans.