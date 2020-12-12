WINNIPEG -- The federal government is sending additional Canadian Forces and medical personnel to Shamattawa First Nation to support the community's fight against its COVID-19 crisis.

The move was announced by Bill Blair, the minister of public safety, in a tweet Saturday morning.

We have approved an additional request for assistance for the Shamattawa First Nation. @CanadianForces personnel will deploy and assist the community in its efforts against #COVID19. Our government will always be there to help people in need. — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) December 12, 2020

It isn't clear yet how many people and resources are being deployed, a spokesperson for National Defence told CTV News Saturday.

As of Friday, almost a third of the northern First Nation's residents had been infected—a total of 313 residents, according to Shamattawa Chief Eric Redhead, of which more than 100 cases were announced Friday.

Redhead said he suspects the number of COVID-19 cases is likely higher, which is exacerbated by the community's overcrowded housing situation.

On Wednesday, the Canadian Armed Forces dispatched a liaison and reconnaissance team from CFB Shilo to assess the needs of the remote fly-in northern First Nation, located 745 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

The team joined six Canadian Rangers and additional support from the Canadian Red Cross already on the ground.

Redhead said Thursday the CAF had completed its on-site assessment of the community's COVID-19 situation.

"As the situation develops, we will continue to assess the requirement for CAF support in the area through on-the-ground reporting, in coordination with our whole-of-government partners, including Public Safety and Indigenous Services Canada," the National Defence spokesperson said in an email Friday.