WINNIPEG -- Twenty-eight more Manitobans have died from COVID-19, including a woman in his 30s from the Winnipeg health region.

Announced in the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin on Sunday, the numbers include data from December 25 and 26, as the province took a holiday break during those two days.

Out of the deaths, 21 are in the Winnipeg region, with 17 linked to senior-care facilities in the city.

The non-senior-care related deaths in Winnipeg include a woman in her 30s, a man in his 60s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 80s.

Also in Winnipeg, four deaths were linked to Convalescent Care Home, three deaths were linked to Poseidon Care Centre, two deaths were linked to Charleswood Care Centre, two deaths were linked to Holy Family Home and two deaths were linked to St. Norbert Personal Care Home.

Fred Douglas Lodge, Oakview Place Personal Care Home, Park Manor Care and Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre were also linked to one death each in Winnipeg.

In the Northern health region, a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s linked to an outbreak at George Colon Memorial home in Bunibonibee Cree Nation all died of the virus.

The Southern Health–Santé Sud health region also recorded three deaths, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 90s to an outbreak at Portage District General Hospital.

A man in his 80s from the Interlake–Eastern health region, linked to an outbreak at Kin Place in Oakbank also died of COVID-19.

Manitoba's COVID-19 death toll now sits at 645.

Along with the 28 deaths, 524 cases of the virus were announced Sunday.

Of the new cases, 245 are in Winnipeg, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 12.5 per cent.

Out of the remaining cases, 96 are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 101 are in the Northern health region, 24 are in the Prairie Mountain health region and 58 are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The total number of cases in Manitoba since early March is 22,145.

The current provincial five-day test positivity rate now sits at 12.1 per cent.

The province currently has 4,488 active cases, and 19,012 people have recovered from the virus.

There are currently 35 patients with the virus in intensive care, with 31 of them listed as active.

Over the course of the last three days, 4,238 tests were performed, bringing the total to 415,859 since early February.

On top of the usual data, the province also announced outbreaks at Boyne Lodge Personal Care Home in Carman, Misericordia Health Centre Transitional Care Unit and at Headingley Correctional Centre.