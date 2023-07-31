3 people in hospital after collision at intersection where deadly Manitoba bus crash happened

Authorities are investigating a serious crash that happened Monday at the same spot where a bus crash claimed the lives of 17 people last month.

At 4:45 p.m. on Monday, the Manitoba RCMP was called to a three-vehicle collision at Highway 5 and Highway 1. Mounties said a person driving a southbound pickup truck entered the Highway 1 intersection, colliding with an SUV travelling eastbound. That crash pushed the two vehicles across the highway and into a third vehicle, which was waiting at a Highway 5 stop sign, south of Highway 1.

STARS Air Ambulance tells CTV News Winnipeg it transported a female patient in her 40s to the Health Sciences Centre in critical condition. Two other people were taken to a local hospital. RCMP said the injuries are being considered serious.

Highway 1 was partly closed for the safety of others and its ongoing investigation.

SECOND CRASH AT SAME INTERSECTION

Monday's crash occurred at the same intersection where a passenger bus carrying Dauphin-area seniors collided with a semi-truck on June 15. That crash claimed the lives of 17 people.

“We very much appreciate that this may be extraordinarily upsetting for some people considering the recent mass casualty collision at the same intersection,” Insp. Lee Fortin of RCMP West District said in a statement.

“This is very early in this investigation and we need to do our work to confirm information and determine what happened. We will provide updates as soon as we are able. We urge anyone who is triggered by this incident to seek appropriate supports.”

Carberry Mayor Ray Muirhead said his thoughts and prayers go out to the people who were injured in the crash.

He noted the town is still reeling from the June 15 crash at the same intersection.

“It’s still fresh in our minds,” he said.

Muirhead added that town officials recently met with Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure and also sent a letter to the government regarding this intersection and its safety.

“Something needs to be done. This situation is not fresh, this is a decade-old situation,” he said.

“It’s kind of an ongoing thing. Every time the sirens go off in the town of Carberry and emergency vehicles head north, probably six or eight out of 10 times it’s at that junction.”

Muirhead said that Carberry and North Cypress-Langford are working with the government to come up with a plan for this intersection.

He added that drivers also need to be careful.

“Just going to Clear Lake yesterday and then coming back today, I saw three near misses and it was just recklessness,” he said.

Muirhead said he’s hoping to get added safety measures at the intersection as soon as possible.

- With files from CTV's Taylor Brock and Kayla Rosen.