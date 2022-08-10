$30 million from federal government to support crisis lines across Canada

The federal government is investing $30 million to support crisis lines across Canada to help victims of gender-based violence.

Minister for Women, Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien was in Winnipeg on Wednesday to announce a bilateral agreement for funding for the crisis hotlines in Manitoba.

She noted calls to the hotlines have spiked since the pandemic.

“We know that these hotlines are a lifeline for women fleeing domestic violence, as they are a crucial connection to the services that ensure their safety,” Ien said in a statement. “Today’s historic investment is another step towards supporting survivors and creating a safer Canada for everyone.”

The federal government will soon be signing bilateral agreements for crisis calls in all provinces and territories.

Ien said gender-based violence increased across Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic, calling it a “shadow pandemic.”

She provided statistics from Klinic Community Health, an organization that runs a crisis line in Manitoba, which answered more than 38,000 crisis line calls in 2021 despite a loss of volunteers.

Klinic also reported a 231 per cent increase in calls to the Sexual Assault Crisis Program between 2020 and 2022.