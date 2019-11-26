WINNIPEG - People gathered on the steps of the Legislature building Monday afternoon, to mark an anniversary no one wanted to celebrate.

Sunday was the 30th anniversary of the federal government unanimously voting to end child poverty by the year 2000.

Supporters placed empty paper bags on the steps of the Legislature to represent children that go without lunches throughout the year.

The Social Planning Council of Winnipeg said this isn’t just a federal issue.

“There needs to be broad support from all levels of government. They need to not think in terms of an election cycle. They need to all get on board with ending poverty.” said Kate Kehler, from the Social Planning Council.

Manitoba is home to three of the five federal ridings with the highest rates of child poverty across the country.

Churchill-Keewatinook Aski has a 63 per cent child poverty rate, the worst in the country, followed by Winnipeg Centre and Dauphin-Neepawa.