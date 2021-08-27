WINNIPEG -- Manitoba reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The new cases, reported on the province’s daily dashboard, brings the total number of cases since the pandemic started to 58,506.

There are 431 active COVID-19 cases, while 56,887 people have recovered. No new deaths were reported, keeping the death toll at 1,189.

There are 65 people hospitalized related to COVID-19 in Manitoba. Of those cases, 19 have active COVID-19, while 46 are no longer infectious, but still need care. There are 21 ICU patients in Manitoba; five have active COVID-19.

Manitoba’s five-day test-positivity rate is 2.8 per cent.