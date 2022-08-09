$34M investment to fund wastewater projects in Manitoba
Government investments of more than $34 million will help to fund 10 wastewater and waste management projects in Manitoba.
The funding was announced on Monday by Reg Helwer, Manitoba’s minister of labour, consumer protection and government services, as well as Dan Vandal, federal minister of northern affairs. The Government of Canada is investing more than $18.7 million, while the Manitoba government is providing $15.6 million.
“Manitoba is home to countless lakes and rivers, and today’s investments will help protect those ecosystems. This funding and partnership is just another example of what we can accomplish for communities across Manitoba when we all work together,” Vandal said.
The funding will go to projects that include expanding and upgrading Dauphin’s lagoon system. This involves constructing a lagoon reactor system, building a new sewage treatment facility, and installing new pipes.
The government investments will also expand Neepawa’s wastewater treatment system. This includes implementing a Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor system, upgrading the treatment building, and adding a lab.
Other projects that will benefit from this joint funding include expanding Pinawa’s landfill to address the needs of local communities, as the existing waste disposal cell is nearing capacity.
“Investments in infrastructure stimulate local economies and create jobs for Manitobans, in addition to facilitating municipal growth,” Helwer said.
“This lagoon expansion and upgrade will significantly improve Dauphin’s wastewater system and support efficiency, sustainability and a cleaner environment in the Parkland region for years to come.”
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
Trump says Florida estate 'under siege, raided, and occupied' by FBI
The FBI searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday, a move that represents a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.
RCMP has been using spyware tools for years and in more cases than previously reported, MPs told
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and senior RCMP officers are defending the national police force's years-long and previously undisclosed use of spyware—capable of remotely accessing cell phone and computer microphones, cameras and other data—as part of dozens of major investigations.
Airline asked its senior executives to temporarily help as airport baggage handlers
Australian airline Qantas has asked its senior executives to help out as airport baggage handlers as it struggles to manage a staff shortage.
Helicopters bring supplies to Newfoundland towns cut off by raging forest fires
Helicopters have begun bringing essential supplies to southern Newfoundland towns cut off from the rest of the island by two out-of-control forest fires.
WhatsApp is going to stop letting everyone see when you're online
Two new features being introduced on WhatsApp, which will let you choose who can see when you're active, and to leave groups silently, will start rolling out to all WhatsApp users this month.
Serena Williams says she is 'evolving away from tennis'
Serena Williams says she is ready to step away from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, turning her focus to having another child and her business interests.
Biden administration to move forward with plan to stretch monkeypox vaccine doses
The Biden administration is preparing to move forward with a plan to stretch the limited supply of monkeypox vaccine doses that would allow providers to use one-fifth as much per shot, two people familiar with the plans said.
Billionaires are funding a massive treasure hunt in Greenland as ice vanishes
Some of the world's richest men are funding a massive treasure hunt, complete with helicopters and transmitters, on the west coast of Greenland.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
-
WestJet resuming direct flights from Regina to three international destinations
Three direct international flights are returning to Regina’s airport this winter.
-
Regina woman charged with abduction, kidnapping following Amber Alert incident
A Regina woman is facing three charges including abduction and kidnapping after an Amber Alert was issued for a two-year-old child on Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
-
Saskatoon mother who disappeared with son faces charges in U.S., Canada
A Saskatoon woman will face charges in the U.S. and Canada after she allegedly transported her son illegally across the border.
-
Saskatoon rally shows support for missing mom found in U.S. with son
On Sunday evening, people gathered at Kiwanis Memorial Park to show their support for Dawn Walker and her seven-year-old son.
Northern Ontario
-
The extraordinary political storm unleashed by the FBI search of Trump's Florida resort
The FBI search of Donald Trump's Florida resort is an extraordinary, historic development given that it targeted a former President of the United States and set off a political uproar he could use to stoke his likely 2024 White House bid.
-
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
-
Sudbury's Kathleen Street reopened after two-vehicle crash
Sudbury police said Kathleen Street has been reopened in both directions between Notre Dame Avenue and Melvin Street following a crash Tuesday morning.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after police shooting northeast of Edmonton
One person is dead and a second is in critical condition after a police shooting northeast of Edmonton on Monday.
-
'Very concerning': Camrose casino wants to move to southeast Edmonton
Residents in southeast Edmonton are concerned after finding out that a casino could soon be relocating to their neighbourhood.
-
Thousands of tickets still available for World Junior Championship games in Edmonton
Odd summer timing and an ongoing sexual assault scandal at Hockey Canada could be the reason thousands of tickets to the World Junior Hockey Championship are still available on the eve of the tournament, says an Edmonton professor.
Toronto
-
Teenage Head guitarist Gord Lewis has died, band says
One of the founding member of Canadian punk rock band Teenage Head has died.
-
Monster home built north of Toronto infuriating neighbours
A home under construction north of Toronto, which is nearly twice as tall as others on the street, is being slammed by local residents as a 'monstrosity.'
-
Crews recover two bodies from construction site trench collapse in Ajax, Ont.
Rescue crews recovered the bodies of two men from an Ajax, Ont., construction site where a trench they were digging collapsed Monday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
-
Calgary man charged with murdering roommate after dispute: police
Calgary police have laid charges in a brutal assault last month that resulted in a man's death, saying the victim and the accused were roommates.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warm spell continues for Calgary, southern Alberta
Heat warnings continue for southern Alberta.
Montreal
-
Police open homicide investigation after man's body found in Montreal recycling bin
Montreal police say the discovery of a man's body in a recycling bin in the city's east end Monday morning is now considered a homicide.
-
More than 288,000 Quebecers now registered with family physician group
In two months, 288,709 more Quebecers have signed up with a family medicine group.
-
Leylah Fernandez digs deep to win NBO singles opener, Serena Williams' return starts strong
Quebec's Leylah Fernandez had quite the return to the court following a two-month layoff due to injury.
Ottawa
-
Why many Ottawa public servants oppose return-to-office plans
For more than two years, federal public servants have been doing their jobs from home. Now, amid pressure to return to the office, they’re asking why that needs to change.
-
Capital Pride 'well on track' for August festival, but still seeking volunteers
After two summers of pandemic restrictions, Capital Pride is preparing for a major return to Ottawa streets in few weeks, and volunteers are still needed. However, executive director Toby Whitfield says organizers are prepared for the 2022 festival.
-
Trump says Florida estate 'under siege, raided, and occupied' by FBI
The FBI searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday, a move that represents a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.
Atlantic
-
Helicopters bring supplies to Newfoundland towns cut off by raging forest fires
Helicopters have begun bringing essential supplies to southern Newfoundland towns cut off from the rest of the island by two out-of-control forest fires.
-
Family doctor wanted: N.B. woman turns to Twitter to find doctor as wait list hits 74,000
As the doctor wait list hits 74,000 in New Brunswick, one woman is turning to social media with her pitch to try to find a replacement after losing her own doctor.
-
'We're not asking for the world': Some turn to tents in Lower Sackville amid housing crisis
A number of people are living in tents in a small park just off Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville, N.S., as they struggle to cope with inflation and find affordable housing.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region organization aiding Hockey Canada with sexual assault training workshop
Hockey Canada has turned to the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region (SASCWR) for help in training its athletes and staff to end sexual violence.
-
Golfer wins new vehicle after hitting hole in one
A local golfer pulled off the shot of a lifetime when he hit the perfect shot to win a new truck.
-
Metrolinx cancels some GO trains due to ‘staffing illnesses’, Kitchener line impacted
Commuters should expect cancellations of some GO train services as Metrolinx warns of staffing shortages relating to COVID-19.
Vancouver
-
Groomer not required to pay vet costs after owner claims dog was badly burned: CRT
A groomer won't be required to pay thousands of dollars in vet fees following a B.C. tribunal's decision, in spite of the owner's claim their dog was badly burned during an appointment.
-
New flights between Penticton, Vancouver announced
An airline has announced it'll soon expand its service in B.C., offering flights between Vancouver and Penticton.
-
B.C. doctor asks for $125 monthly retainer fee, re-igniting health-care debate
A family physician in Victoria is asking patients for a monthly fee of $125 to access enhanced services such as longer appointments and home visits – re-igniting debate about British Columbians' access to health-care.
Vancouver Island
-
New music, comedy festival brings sober entertainment to Langford
For recovering addicts, the temptation to drink at concerts or comedy shows can be strong, which is why a Vancouver Island man is launching a music and comedy festival that's designed to be a safe and fun place for those living with addictions challenges.
-
Roosters likely abandoned at Greater Victoria park rescued by community members
A Saanich, B.C., woman is in search of a sanctuary for 10 roosters that she helped rescue from a South Island park.
-
Mill Bay home destroyed, man suffers burns in fire
One man suffered burns and smoke inhalation after a house fire in Mill Bay, B.C., on Saturday.