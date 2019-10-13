A five-year-old child and a 45-year-old man are dead following a fire in Norway House, Man. on Saturday.

RCMP said crews responded to the fire on Mission Island Road around 2:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, the house was completely engulfed in flames. Mounties said several people managed to get out of the burning house, but a five-year-old and 45-year-old were still unaccounted for.

Once fire crews put out the fire, two bodies were found inside the residents – believed to be those of the child and adult.

The office of the fire commissioner along with the RCMP continue to investigate.