5-year-old among victims of fatal fire in Norway House, Man.
(File Image)
Published Sunday, October 13, 2019 11:02AM CST
A five-year-old child and a 45-year-old man are dead following a fire in Norway House, Man. on Saturday.
RCMP said crews responded to the fire on Mission Island Road around 2:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, the house was completely engulfed in flames. Mounties said several people managed to get out of the burning house, but a five-year-old and 45-year-old were still unaccounted for.
Once fire crews put out the fire, two bodies were found inside the residents – believed to be those of the child and adult.
The office of the fire commissioner along with the RCMP continue to investigate.