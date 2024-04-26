WINNIPEG
    Winnipeg councillor apologizes for 'bicycle Nazi' comment

    A Winnipeg city councillor has formally apologized for using the term “bicycle Nazis” to describe a cycling advocacy group at a meeting earlier this month.

    Russ Wyatt (Transcona) made the apology during Thursday’s city council meeting.

    “My use of the term ‘bicycle Nazis’ was meant by me to mean militant and/or demeaning, in other words, authoritarian in nature,” Wyatt told council.

    “However, the term ‘bicycle Nazi’ could be interpreted differently, and therefore, I would like to extend my apology to anyone offended by its use, including Bike Winnipeg.”

    Wyatt used the term during a committee meeting on April 9. He previously apologized in a written statement on his website.

    A complaint over the comment was made by Coun. Janice Lukes to the city’s integrity commissioner. CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the city to see if the claim is still in effect.

    -With files from CTV’s Jon Hendricks.

