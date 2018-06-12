

CTV Winnipeg





A six-year-old boy is dead after a two-vehicle collision in the RM of Hanover on May 31, according to the RCMP.

Police said the crash took place around 5:40 p.m. on Highway 52 at the intersection with Provincial Road 216.

According to a news release investigators found that a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old woman from Hanover was travelling eastbound on Highway 52 when she collided with a westbound vehicle attempting to make a left turn onto PR216. That vehicle was driven by a 26-year-old woman from St. Malo.

The 26-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Her six-year-old son was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 23-year-old woman driving the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

On Monday, the six-year-old boy died.

The St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP and the RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.