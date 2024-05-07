WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's Opposition Progressive Conservatives are accusing the NDP government of ducking public hearings by cramming dozens of legislative measures into an omnibus budget bill.

The Budget Implementation and Tax Statutes Amendment Act -- known by its acronym, BITSA -- is put before the legislature every year to enact measures contained in the spring budget.

Unlike other bills, it is not required to go to a legislature committee that holds public hearings.

The Tories say the government is being unfair because it has included in BITSA many measures that were originally planned as separate pieces of legislation.

It includes a ban on replacement workers during labour disputes and changes that would make it easier for workers to form a union.

Premier Wab Kinew says the Tories used similar tactics when they were in power and that this is also a response to the Opposition delaying some bills.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2024.