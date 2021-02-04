WINNIPEG -- The province is providing a clearer picture of COVID-19 in schools throughout Manitoba.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, the province will update the latest numbers of school-related COVID-19 cases on its school dashboard.

In the last 14 days prior to Feb. 3, the province said there have been 60 cases in schools.

Of those cases, 49 are among students and 11 are among staff. The province said 47 schools have one or more cases of COVID-19.

On the dashboard, it notes that, “a case in a school does not mean that COVID-19 was acquired or transmitted at school."

Since Sept. 1, 2020, there have been 2,280 cases in schools, 1,725 in students and 555 in staff. There have been 468 schools that have had one or more cases.

As of 2019, there are 814 schools in Manitoba.