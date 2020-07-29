WINNIPEG -- A 70-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday morning following a crash on Highway 1 in Headingley, Man.

Police said the crash took place 12 kilometres west of Winnipeg between a pickup truck and semi-tractor just before 9 a.m.

Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News

The 70-year-old was driving the pickup truck. Images from the scene show a pickup truck with severe front-end damage.

According to Manitoba 511, the eastbound lanes of Highway 1, one kilometre east of the east junction of Highway 26, are closed.

Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News

RCMP from the Stonewall, Man., detachment, as well as a traffic analyst, are investigating.

As of Wednesday morning, police remained on scene.

(Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)