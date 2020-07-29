Advertisement
70-year-old left with serious injuries after crash in Headingley
The crash took place on Highway 1 on July 29, 2020. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)
WINNIPEG -- A 70-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday morning following a crash on Highway 1 in Headingley, Man.
Police said the crash took place 12 kilometres west of Winnipeg between a pickup truck and semi-tractor just before 9 a.m.
Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News
The 70-year-old was driving the pickup truck. Images from the scene show a pickup truck with severe front-end damage.
According to Manitoba 511, the eastbound lanes of Highway 1, one kilometre east of the east junction of Highway 26, are closed.
Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News
RCMP from the Stonewall, Man., detachment, as well as a traffic analyst, are investigating.
As of Wednesday morning, police remained on scene.
(Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)