73-year-old woman dead, suspect in custody: RCMP

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba RCMP is investigating the death of a woman in the RM of Hanover.

RCMP said officers were called to a home in the area around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived a 73-year-old woman was found and she was pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP said a man was identified as a suspect and he was later arrested by Winnipeg police in Winnipeg.

The woman and the man arrested are known to each other according to RCMP.

Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services continue to investigate.