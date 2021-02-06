WINNIPEG -- Along with 82 new cases, Manitoba health officials reported four new COVID-19 deaths.

Announced in the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin on Saturday, all but one of the deaths are from the Winnipeg region.

In Winnipeg, a man in his 40s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s linked to the outbreak at Concordia Place Personal Care Home all died from COVID-19.

In the Northern health region, a woman in her 50s died from the virus.

The COVID-19 death toll in Manitoba now sits at 842.

Of the new cases, 36 are in Winnipeg, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 3.8 per cent.

Out of the remaining cases, six are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 26 are in the Northern health region, eight are in the Prairie Mountain health region and six are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The total number of cases in Manitoba since early March is 30,158.

The province currently has 3,309 active cases, and 26,007 people have recovered from the virus.

The current provincial five-day test positivity rate now sits at 6.1 per cent.

There are 101 contagious people in hospital with COVID-19, as well as 158 people in hospital with the virus who are no longer infectious. Twenty-three active COVID-19 patients and 17 non-infectious patients are in the ICU.

On Friday, 1,529 tests were performed, bringing the total to 488,064 since early February.