WINNIPEG -- A 22-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of an 82-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle while trying to stop a break and enter.

On Tuesday at approximately 8:20 a.m., the man tried to stop a break and enter at a business in the area of Logan Avenue and Tecumseh Street. He was hit and killed by a vehicle, and the driver left the area.

The victim was identified as George Birch of Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police announced Wednesday they arrested Matthew Jacob Hildebrand, who was charged with manslaughter and failure to stop after an accident resulting in death.

Hildebrand was also charged with break, enter, and theft.

Hildebrand is in custody, and the charges have not been proven in court.