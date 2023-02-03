'A big blow to everyone': Fire destroys Winkler shop

WINKLER, Man. -

A fire destroyed a popular paint and hobby shop in Winkler Thursday afternoon with black smoke prompting Winkler police to close off a stretch of Highway 32 for more than an hour.

Winkler fire crews were called to Janzen’s Paint and Decorating on Centennial Street at 12:20 in the afternoon.

“There was a lot of smoke, a lot of flames, and within the hour, we saw walls falling and paint cans popping. It was just, a lot. A lot to watch in a very short time,” Arlen Thiessen, property manager with A L Group of Companies told CTV News.

Thiessen said the first priority was making sure everyone evacuated safely.

“It was very quick. We did a kind of inventory of people, and realized luckily at the time, there were no customers in the store, so got all the staff out,” Thiessen said.

Winkler Fire Chief Richard Paetzold told CTV News the fire was already well-involved when crews arrived.

“We attempted an offensive attack for a short period, but because of the contents of the building and the nature of the hazards, we quite soon went into a defensive mode,” Paetzold said.

Thiessen said that shift likely prevented the fire from spreading to an adjacent building.

“The amazing work of the fire department did save that building, so we’re very thankful of them for that,” Thiessen added.

Chief Paetzold said the Winkler Fire Department received assistance from crews out of Morden and Altona. He said they remained on the scene for 12 hours and had to rotate frequently because of the cold.

“Some of our firefighters did suffer from frostbite, but other than that, there were no other injuries.”

Thiessen said the loss of a locally-owned business is devastating.

“They got toys and games and model cars and everything you could think of in the hobby world,” Thiessen explained. “So, it’s a beloved business in the community and it’s a big blow to everyone.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.