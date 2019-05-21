

Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeggers got a glimpse into the city’s history on Tuesday after contents of a nearly 54-year-old time capsule were unveiled at city hall.

“It is first-hand reality TV,” said Mayor Brian Bowman at the ceremony where the items were revealed.

The time capsule was placed behind the cornerstone of the Public Safety Building on Nov. 30, 1965, while the building was still under construction. The contents of the capsule were donated by the departments that were set to work in the building, which opened about six months after the cornerstone ceremony.

The items unveiled at Tuesday’s ceremony included an audio recording from the day the capsule was originally sealed, as well as photos, pins and letters.

“Today is a time to look back and reflect on our past and to reveal elements of our collective history that will forever become part of our archival history,” said Bowman.

The capsule was removed by Winnipeg fire personnel and had to be opened in a ventilated area because lead was used to seal it.