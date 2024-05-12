We’re hitting two milestones in one’: Annual Cerebral Palsy Stationary Bike Ride pedals into Winnipeg

Winnipeggers burnt calories for a cause at Blue Cross Park on Saturday.

The 35th annual Cerebral Palsy Stationary Bike Race pedalled into action to help raise funds for the Cerebral Palsy Association of Manitoba (CPAM) and enrich the lives of Manitobans affected by the disease.

“We don’t get any government funding so what we raise today sustains the association, we have equipment grants, scholarships, advocacy, and we have a whole bunch of different outings,” David Kron, CPAM’s Executive Director, told CTV News during the event.

Teams from different organizations and independent riders set up stationary bikes around the stadium to show their support.

“We have….52 teams, and we have 15 riders per team and they each ride for 25 minutes,” said Kron.

The bike ride started back in 1989 and has become a major fundraiser for CPAM. Kron said they have raised over $4.3 million dollars since its inception. He added the show of participation at this year’s ride was particularly noteworthy.

“It is time for our largest number of teams, and it really is our 50th anniversary as an association this year, so we’re hitting two milestones in one,” Kron said.

The organization confirmed to CTV News it raised over $207,000 on Saturday, and plans for next year’s ride will start right away.