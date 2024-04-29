'A catalyst for even more development': Construction underway at former Kapyong Barracks

Construction crews have moved in to start the first phase of development at the former Kapyong Barracks site.

Ground broke a few months ago and now work is underway to get the first building up and running at the property known as Naawi-Oodena.

Once complete, the site will house a new gas bar, which is scheduled to open in January 2025.

"We're looking at that gas bar as being a catalyst for even more development for the site. It's a first step, but an exciting step and a hopeful step for the future of Treaty 1 people," said Sagkeeng First Nation Chief EJ Fontaine in an interview with CTV News Winnipeg.

Construction of the 7.66-acre site at the northeast corner of Kenaston Boulevard and Taylor Avenue started last week and will be part of a larger project that will include 130,000 sq. ft of commercial space and a 95,000 sq. ft commercial centre.

"Even though it's a small project, it has monumental significance for Treaty 1 bands that we can do something and we're going to do it,” Fontaine said.

"We've never had a project like this ever, anywhere in Canada, so it's really exciting for us to see that we're actually going to create economic self-sufficiency here for our people."

Fontaine noted this won't just be beneficial for First Nations in the city and province, but this development plan will contribute to the local economy in Winnipeg and Manitoba – something that will be felt by everyone.

The first section of the Kenaston and Taylor development is expected to be finished by 2028, while the entire 109-acre property will take up to 20 years to complete.