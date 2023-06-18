'A great day for running': Thousands take part in the Manitoba Marathon

Thousands of runners hit the pavement on Sunday to take part in the 45th Manitoba Marathon.

This year’s event saw Manitobans walk away with some of the fastest times, including Steffan Reimer from Blumenort, who came second in the men’s race and the first overall for Manitobans.

“I had the goal today to be the top Manitoban. I’ve never been the top Manitoban here before…but it feels good to finally come out as the top guy from here at the home race,” he said.

He said he put in “lots and lots of miles” to prepare for the big day.

“Early in the morning, sometimes over lunch break as well. Doing lots of workouts,” Reimer said.

As for other top Manitoba racers, Dawn Neal placed first in the women’s race, followed by Winnipeggers Jessica Wylychenko and Caroline Fisher. In the men’s race, Winnipeg’s Paul Carr placed third.

“I hope that I can inspire [my family] to do hard things as well, that’s why I do this,” Neal said.

“Just try to inspire them to live a happy, healthy life and stay active.”

Rachel Munday, executive director of the Manitoba Marathon, said nearly 8,000 runners participated in the event and were able to achieve their goal of crossing the finish line.

“It’s a great day for running in Winnipeg and Manitoba,” she said.

DEALING WITH THE WEATHER

Last year’s marathon was cancelled mid-race due to extreme heat.

This year the weather was more cooperative, but the event organizers were prepared for anything to happen.

“We always have preparations in place, that’s part of what we do,” Munday said.

“When you put on events, anything can happen at any time. It could be something on the course or it could be lightning or thunder, torrential rain, hail, whatever or heat. So we always have a plan in place.”

Though the 2023 Manitoba Marathon has just finished, planning is already underway for next year.

“We’re already looking forward to it,” Munday said.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.