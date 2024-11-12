'A great distraction': Crafting for a Cure returns to Winnipeg

Volunteers spent Tuesday afternoon working to spread cheer to children in hospital over the holiday season.

Crafting for a Cure returned to Winnipeg on Tuesday, with volunteers on hand to build crafting kits to be distributed to hospitals in Manitoba over the holidays.

“These crafts are a great distraction,” said Pamela Bielak, founder of Crafting for a Cure. “If you give a child a craft, they're not thinking about being sick, even if it's for five minutes.”

Volunteers took over a room at a Winnipeg hotel, filling bags with yarn and other art supplies. The goal is to create 600 bags for the upcoming season.

Volunteers create crafting kits as part of Crafting for a Cure on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024 in Winnipeg. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

Bielak said it’s not just children who need the crafts at the hospital.

“Our crafts can end up in the NICU for parents to do, and they'll hang it on their kids' bassinets,” she said.

Bielak added that the crafts have also been used in the teen mental health ward.

Volunteers will be at the Best Western Premier Winnipeg East hotel until 8:30 p.m. creating crafts, and all are welcome to attend.

Volunteers create crafting kits as part of Crafting for a Cure on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024 in Winnipeg. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)