'A little bit for everybody': The festival showcasing local food and drinks

WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.

Prince Harry and Meghan, left, Duchess of Sussex, Prince William, second right, and Kate, Princess of Wales leave Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, Pool)

King Charles III: What are the nations under the Commonwealth?

As the U.K. welcomes a new monarch, several other nations under the Commonwealth are also welcoming a new leader to one of the world's oldest political associations. These nations in total make up 2.5 billion of the world’s population. CTVNews.ca takes a look at the 56 nations and additional territories under the monarchy.

  • Cell service coming to dead zone on Vancouver Island near Port Renfew

    A communication dead zone between Otter Point, west of Sooke, and Port Renfrew in southwestern Vancouver Island is about to become more connected and safer for residents and travellers. Rogers Communications has been in the process of building seven new cell phone towers along a 70-kilometre stretch of Highway 14 to service the area.

  • Royal B.C. Museum apologizes after 2017 carving declared ancient Indigenous artifact

    The Royal British Columbia Museum apologized Tuesday and admitted for the first time that one of its artifacts is not, in fact, a centuries-old Indigenous stone monument, as museum curators had claimed. Rather, the stone carving was created five years ago by a Victoria hobbyist with no ties to local Indigenous culture, despite the museum's grand assertions about the stone's historic significance to the First Peoples of Vancouver Island.

  • Missing man's vehicle found abandoned in Parksville, B.C.

    Mounties are searching for a 60-year-old man after his vehicle was found abandoned in Parksville, B.C. Oceanside RCMP say Ottavio Cutillo was last seen on Sept. 8 and was reported missing on Monday, Sept. 12, the same day his vehicle was discovered.