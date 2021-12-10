A new hospital, health centre renovation; Manitoba government investing in health-care throughout the province

WINNIPEG -

The province is investing in rural health-care to provide more services to all Manitobans.

Premier Heather Stefanson and Health and Seniors Care Minister Audrey Gordon announced a new hospital will be built in Neepawa.

“Across the province, strategic investments in modern buildings, equipment and technology will support the delivery of many health services locally, improve access and wait times and reduce the need for many patients to travel to Winnipeg for care,” Stefanson said in a news release.

The Manitoba government is investing $127 million into the new hospital and a location for the facility is being finalized.

The hospital will have at least 60 acute care beds, an expanded emergency department and enhanced programs like surgery, diagnostics and palliative care.

This hospital will be replacing the Neepawa Health Centre and the province expects construction to be done by 2025.

“The new hospital will provide a newer, more modern space for residents of Neepawa and surrounding communities as well as additional care options closer to home,” said Gordon in a statement.

Prairie Mountain Health CEO Brian Schoonbaert said this facility is needed for the growing population.

“This investment and expanded physical space will allow for our services to grow alongside our population, continuing our region’s focus on providing high-quality, coordinated care in this part of the province,” said Schoonbaert in a release.

The Manitoba government also announced an investment for the Dauphin Regional Health Centre.

The government is putting $5 million toward renovating the health centre, which will increase inpatient capacity and will increase the number of endoscopies and surgeries.

As part of the renovations, endoscopy procedures will be moved out of operating rooms and into a space that has been empty for two years after the new emergency department was opened. The province said this will allow for 300 more endoscopies to be performed per year.

“Dauphin is the second-largest health centre within Prairie Mountain Health and these renovations will help enhance the network of programs and services for patients in this part of the region,” said Dr. Trina Mathison, the medical lead at the health centre.

“The renovated space will allow for a significant increase in the services we provide, further strengthening our ability to provide specialized care for area residents.”

As part of the work, the chemotherapy department will also be relocated.

The renovations are expected to start next year and be finished in 2023.

The work is part of around $30 million in renovations that have been happening since 2018.