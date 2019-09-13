The Winnipeg Police Service wants to virtually respond to residential break and enters.

The service is set to roll out a pilot project that would use online video platforms to contact victims.

The two devices being tested are Apple’s FaceTime and Google Duo for Android users.

Police say after a victim reports a break and enter, an officer will contact them asking for consent to do a real time assessment of the scene and damage.

Police say the online interaction is for “assessment” purposes only and will not be recorded or retained.

Property crimes have spiked in Winnipeg, partially linked to the meth crisis.

The police service is hoping this virtual investigation will reduce the public’s wait time for a police response.