'A one red rose man': Brandon retirement residents reminisce on decades-old love stories

Project Valentines is on at Rotary Villas at Crocus Gardens, an assisted-living retirement residence in Brandon. (Source: Rotary Villas at Crocus Gardens/Facebook) Project Valentines is on at Rotary Villas at Crocus Gardens, an assisted-living retirement residence in Brandon. (Source: Rotary Villas at Crocus Gardens/Facebook)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

PM says 'everything' on the table to end blockades following Biden call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that 'everything'—with the exception of deploying the Canadian Armed Forces—is currently on the table to bring the ongoing protests and blockades set up across the country to an end. Trudeau declined to get into specifics about just how or when the demonstrations will be ceased, citing concerns over a violent outcome.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island