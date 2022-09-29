'A place where kids can have community': mobile skate park visiting First Nations
A team of Indigenous skateboarders is using the sport to teach youth how to navigate life’s twists and turns.
The non-profit group 'Cousins Skateboarding' tours Treaty 7 reserves with a mobile skate park, giving kids a chance to develop their skills.
“What we're doing is we're helping to provide a place where kids can have community,” Executive Director Stuart Young said. “They have something to look forward to, it's consistent. They know that this is a safe place. Our hope, ultimately, is that skateboarding empowers them the same way it empowered us.”
There are no skate parks on any Treaty 7 nations. To address that, Cousins Skateboarding bought a mobile skate park from Calgary.
They tour Southern Alberta, including visiting Tsuut'ina First Nation.
Young skater Miles Rabbit loves being able to board on his home turf.
"Sometimes we would have to go into a town’s skateboard park and we are not really used to meeting random people,” Miles said.
For youth like Miles, this skate park is a place to test themselves, to grow, and to do it without judgment.
“What we see here is just a sense of belonging and a sense of encouragement to push their boundaries, and to just feel accepted seeing other Indigenous kids participate in stuff,” Program Coordinator Riel Manywounds said. ”I think youth, they don't think about reconciliation, they just participate.”
Reconciliation is on the minds of the crew from Cousins Skateboarding, who say they drew inspiration from the story of Joe Buffalo. Buffalo is a residential school Survivor who became a professional skateboarder, an actor, and an advocate for inclusion.
“Including everyone by making sure it's an inclusive space. If those things happen, reconciliation becomes a natural by-product,” Young said.
The crew at cousins say skateboarding is a metaphor for the kind of resilience Indigenous youth need in today's world.
“These kids are hitting the ground, they don't really care what's going on before this,” co-founder CJ Cutter said. “They don't care what's going on after this. They just care about getting up and trying it again, if they can, but we're always there to pick them up.”
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Hurricane Ian makes second U.S. landfall, this time in South Carolina
Hurricane Ian made another landfall Friday, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida. Ian hit Florida's Gulf Coast earlier this week as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph (240 km/h) winds Wednesday, flooding homes and leaving nearly 2.7 million people without power.
WATCH LIVE | Canadians reflect about residential schools on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Ceremonies, marches and other gatherings are taking place across the country Friday as communities mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. The federal statutory holiday was established last year to remember children who died while being forced to attend residential schools, as well as those who survived, and the families and communities still affected by lasting trauma.
'Sadness and hope': Indigenous leaders, academics speak on Sept. 30 as commitments go unfulfilled
For the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, CTVNews.ca spoke to several Indigenous leaders about feelings around the day more than a year since the suspected gravesites made world news, and in the weeks following Queen Elizabeth II death that took over the news cycle during a month when decolonization is meant to be top of mind.
Canada headed for 'severe' and 'inevitable' recession in 2023: economist
Canada is headed for a 'severe' and 'almost inevitable' recession in early 2023, according to the head of economics at Macquarie Group, which states Canada will face an approximately three per cent contraction in gross domestic product and a five per cent rise in its unemployment rate during the predicted recession.
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his war. Ukraine's president countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance.
As Putin claims parts of Ukraine, Canada imposes new sanctions on Russia
Canada announced today it is imposing new sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its 'unprovoked and unjustifiable' invasion of Ukraine.
Racism blamed in death of man on Northern Ontario First Nation
On this National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, a recent investigation into the death of a 32-year-old Indigenous man is a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice that continues to elude the Ojibways of Onigaming First Nations.
'We can fix things if we work together': CMA's new and first Indigenous president on Canada's health-care crisis
Newly appointed president of the Canadian Medical Association, Dr. Alika Lafontaine shares what the organization plans to do in helping save the country’s collapsing health-care system.
'Justinflation': Some Conservative MPs in trouble after coining cheeky inflation term
The Conservatives' cheeky term for inflation under the Liberals has got some MPs into trouble in the House of Commons, where saying 'Justinflation' has been deemed verboten.
Regina
-
'What we're all about': New 'Read Indigenous' space unveiled at Yorkton Public Library
A new dedicated space for Indigenous materials and resources is accessible at the Yorkton Public Library.
-
'It is exhausting': Former Sask. residents experience Hurricane Ian in Florida
Some former Saskatchewan residents experienced hurricane conditions for the first time in Florida this week.
-
Effects of residential schools, truth and reconciliation discussed at Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day in Regina
Thousands of students, local leaders and members of the public are packed into Mosaic Stadium for Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day, an event discussing residential schools and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action.
Saskatoon
-
What's open and closed in Saskatoon on National Truth and Reconciliation Day
Today is the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and that means holiday hours for some of Saskatoon’s facilities and services.
-
'We can fix things if we work together': CMA's new and first Indigenous president on Canada's health-care crisis
Newly appointed president of the Canadian Medical Association, Dr. Alika Lafontaine shares what the organization plans to do in helping save the country’s collapsing health-care system.
-
Saskatoon police locate human remains on first day of search for missing woman
Saskatoon police may have located the remains of a Saskatoon woman who has been missing since September 2020.
Northern Ontario
-
Northerners gather for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Communities across northern Ontario are marking National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – also known as Orange Shirt Day – with ceremonies and events recognizing the impact of the Canadian Indian residential school system.
-
OPP looking for man who allegedly walked away from fatal two-vehicle crash in Vaughan
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching for a man who allegedly walked away from the scene of a crash that left a woman dead and three others injured in Vaughan early Friday morning.
-
Ontario's minimum wage rises tomorrow. Here's what you need to know
Ontario’s minimum wage rises tomorrow. Here's what you need to know.
Edmonton
-
Pedestrian killed on Fort Road Thursday
Edmonton Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed on Fort Road Thursday night.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Canadians reflect about residential schools on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Ceremonies, marches and other gatherings are taking place across the country Friday as communities mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. The federal statutory holiday was established last year to remember children who died while being forced to attend residential schools, as well as those who survived, and the families and communities still affected by lasting trauma.
-
As Putin claims parts of Ukraine, Canada imposes new sanctions on Russia
Canada announced today it is imposing new sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its 'unprovoked and unjustifiable' invasion of Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Police negotiating with 'barricaded' person near Ont. hospital
Peel Regional Police say they are negotiating with the individual who has been “barricaded” near a Mississauga hospital since Friday morning.
-
Ontarians mark Truth and Reconciliation Day in events across province
Events featuring Indigenous traditions are being held across Ontario as communities mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Person in critical condition following Etobicoke collision
A person is in critical condition following a crash in Etobicoke Friday afternoon, according to Peel paramedics.
Calgary
-
Tegan and Sara bring 'love letter to the '90s' to Calgary with High School première
Calgary's own Tegan and Sara call their upcoming Amazon series a "love letter to the '90s."
-
High-risk offender found, arrested
On Wednesday, police put out the call to the public to help them locate Paul Algino Barrett.
-
Is Kenney's plan working? Alberta reports positive net migration
The number of people moving to Alberta is outpacing those who are leaving by a margin not seen in nearly eight years and some new residents are celebrating their choice to move.
Montreal
-
PQ suspends candidate for controversial anti-Muslim remarks
The Parti Québécois (PQ) is suspending a candidate because of his comments about women who wear the veil and the Muslim religion.
-
Stand Up for Dignity group asks that Jean Boulet no longer be a candidate
The not-for-profit Debout pour la Dignite (Stand Up for Dignity) is asking that Minister of Immigration Jean Boulet no longer be a candidate for the Coalition Avenir Québec following his statements about immigrants.
-
Québec solidaire courting Liberal strongholds for the last stretch of the campaign
Québec solidaire (QS) will concentrate the last days of its election campaign in Liberal strongholds where it believes it can make gains on the evening of Oct. 3, while the Liberals feel they can gain seats outside of Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Calls to rename the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
An Every Child Matters banner covered the sign on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway on Friday, as the federal government was urged to rename the road in Ottawa's west end.
-
Events happening in Ottawa for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at events happening in Ottawa on Friday to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.
-
Child waits in CHEO ER 32 hours for a bed during Ottawa hospital’s busiest September
The president of CHEO says a child waited in the emergency department 32 hours before being admitted this week, as the children's hospital continues to deal with record patient volumes and staffing challenges.
Atlantic
-
'Patience is wearing thin,' for Maritimers who question if utilities ready for storms
Some Maritimers who lost power for days after post-tropical storm Fiona are questioning whether power utilities have properly prepared their grids for the powerful storms that are increasingly battering the region.
-
'This is our top priority': Nova Scotia Power continues efforts to get the province back online following Fiona
As Nova Scotia continues its clean up and restoration efforts after post-tropical storm Fiona left damage throughout the province, the focus remains on clearing trees and debris and getting the province back online.
-
Financial relief on the way for Nova Scotians affected by Fiona
Nova Scotians in need of financial aid following post-tropical storm Fiona can now apply for assistance from the provincial government.
Kitchener
-
Developing
Developing | Man charged with first-degree murder in Brantford homicide investigation
A man is dead, and Brantford Police say they’ve taken an 18-year-old man into custody, in a homicide investigation that began to unfold on Thursday evening.
-
How this Mohawk residential school survivor is passing her language down to the next generation
“Our languages belong to the kids," Diane Hill says. "That’s identity.”
-
Timeline: The search for graves at the former Mohawk Institute
It’s been almost one year since the search began.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver gas prices hit record high for 2nd day in a row
Some stations in Vancouver were advertising a litre of regular for 241.9 cents on Friday, the second consecutive day that the region has set an all-time record.
-
Rogers says assessment error cost it $2M in B.C. property taxes; judge rejects claim
Rogers Communications says a BC Assessment error forced it to pay $2.2 million more in property taxes on its fibre-optic cables than it should have, but a judge has dismissed its petition to fix the problem.
-
B.C. saw same number of fires, much less land burned in 2022 season, wildfire service says
The 2022 wildfire season is not yet over, but it's been winding down, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service's final status update of the year.
Vancouver Island
-
Greater Victoria students reflect on Canada's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Friday is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which is marked by Orange Shirt Day. On Thursday morning in Langford, B.C., ceremonial First Nation dancers greeted students from Ruth King Elementary and Spencer Middle School. Those students were dressed in a sea of orange.
-
'It's a very special building': Mass timber high-rise opens in Langford, B.C.
Langford celebrated the opening of an innovative new residential building Thursday at 2830 Peatt Rd.
-
Victoria woman grows 323-pound pumpkin, shares journey on social media
While Carmen Spagnola puts a lot of effort into making and tending to her flower garden, the same couldn’t be said for growing her first pumpkin. "It felt like this random miracle that just happened," Carmen smiles.