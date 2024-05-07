Encampment in support of Palestinians sets up on the University of Manitoba campus

WINNIPEG -

Students at the University of Manitoba have started a protest encampment on a grassy open area on the campus in south Winnipeg.

There were about two dozen people on hand at the start of a protest that organizers plan to run for three days, suspending operations overnight.

The protest is one of many across North America in support of Palestine and against Israeli actions in Gaza.

Organizers have a list of demands including that the University of Manitoba divest from any companies involved in genocide or discrimination against Palestinians.

They also want the university to suspend exchange programs with Israeli academic institutions and to issue a public statement endorsing Palestinian rights.

The university has said it supports the right to freedom of expression and peaceful protest, and regular activities on the campus are continuing as planned.

In a statement, Renee Cable, Minister of Advanced Education and Training, said “Students have the right to free speech, and those rights are valued and protected in this country.”

“Student safety is paramount and is the most important thing for all students on any campus in our province. This must be upheld and protected,” Cable said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2024