Several Manitobans still in the Stanley Cup playoffs

With the Winnipeg Jets out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, fans may be looking for another team or player to cheer for.

Could they be focused on one of the two remaining Canadian teams and hope the Stanley Cup curse in Canada gets broken?

The Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks are the only Canadian teams left, and they are facing off against each other in the second round.

Or do they want to root for any of the local talent scattered on the remaining teams?

There are three Manitobans left, all playing for eastern teams – two with the Carolina Hurricanes and one with the Boston Bruins.

Seth Jarvis

The 22-year-old Winnipeg product is in his third season in the NHL and entered the 2024 playoffs having his best season to date.

In 81 games with the Hurricanes in 2023-24, Jarvis scored 33 goals and added 34 assists for 67 points.

Since coming into the league, he has seen playoff action every year, tallying eight points in 14 games in 2021-22 and 10 points in 2022-23.

So far these playoffs, Jarvis has four goals and four assists for eight points in just six games.

Jarvis was taken 13th overall in the 2020 draft by the Hurricanes.

Jordan Martinook

Sticking in Carolina, Jarvis' teammate Jordan Martinook, 31, also has a Manitoba connection.

The 2012 second-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes was born in Brandon, before being raised in Alberta.

He is in his sixth season with the Hurricanes and is coming off a 36-point campaign this year.

Martinook has plenty of playoff experience under his belt, getting into 56 games since joining Carolina.

So far this playoff run, he has a goal and an assist.

As of May 7, the Hurricanes trail the New York Rangers in their best-of-seven series 1-0. Game 2 goes Tuesday night from Madison Square Garden.

Morgan Geekie

Switching to the Boston Bruins, they have the third and final Manitoban on this list in Morgan Geekie.

Geekie, 25, is from Strathclair, Man. – 260 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

He is in his fifth season in the NHL and his first with the Bruins. In 76 games, he has scored 17 goals and managed 39 points – a career best to date.

In the playoffs so far, he has three goals and an assist in eight games.

Geekie also has a connection to the Hurricanes as he was taken in the third round by Carolina in 2017, and played two seasons with the team before being taken in the Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

Boston is facing the Florida Panthers in the second round and currently have a 1-0 series lead after winning Game 1 5-1 – Geekie scored the opening goal for the Bruins, the first of five straight for Boston.

If Boston and Carolina are each able to win their series, the two teams will meet in the Eastern Conference Final to battle it out for a spot in the Stanley Cup Final.