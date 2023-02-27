'A pretty amazing feeling': Team Einarson brings home another Scotties championship

Team Kerri Einarson has touched down in Manitoba with another championship notch on their brooms after their knockout victory at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The Gimli curlers were welcomed with the sound of bagpipes as they arrived at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport from Kamloops, B.C. on Monday.

The team put up five points in the 9th end on Team Manitoba in the final to secure the victory.

Jennifer Jones fell a game short of winning a record seventh national title, losing to Einarson's Team Canada rink by a score of 10-4.

This is Team Einarson's fourth gold medal in a row at the Scotties, tying the record for most consecutive tournament wins with Colleen Jones.

"That's a pretty amazing feeling," Einarson said. "Colleen Jones was someone I looked up to curling and to be up in the record books with her, it's something that I never dreamt about doing. But to have accomplished that—it's amazing."

Briane Harris said to win four gold medals in a row at the Scotties was not something she had expected.

"Every time we win I honestly can't believe we did it again and I wonder when our luck will run out," she said. "But it's really cool that we've been able to do it this many times in a row and it's really unreal."

Team Einarson will now represent Canada at the world women's curling championships next month in Sweden.