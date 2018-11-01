This weekend Manitobans along with most people across North America will roll the clocks back one hour to standard time at 2 a.m. Sunday.

The large scale practice of switching the time dates back to the First World War and an effort to save energy.

Winnipegger Frank Kozmet wants the back and forth to end.

Kozmet started an online group, ‘Stop The Time Change Please – Manitoba’.

He doctors photos with his message.

Kozmet hopes his page sparks a larger conversation, one politicians will wake up to and make the bi-annual change a relic of the past.

"It's almost like a zombie law, enacted, likely useful at the time when they relied on daylight for work, but now it doesn't,” he said in an interview with CTV News outside the Manitoba Legislative Building.

ABOLISHING THE SEASONAL CLOCK CHANGE

Several lawmakers in Europe and United States are pushing to abolish the change.

The European Commission draws up legislation for the European Union.

Enrico Brivio, European Commission spokesperson with Transport, Environment and Maritime Affairs said public consultations revealed 84 per cent of people favour abandoning the seasonal clock change.

The plan is to let countries decide whether to stay on summer or winter time.

"We cannot allow to have a patchwork of member states changing time and others not changing time because this would really create some problems to our transport energy network,” said Brivio in an interview from Brussels, Belgium.

Brivio said the move now rests with the European Parliament and Council.

He said the commission recommended the last switch be in 2019, and is ready to find an agreement as swiftly as possible, but some countries want two more years.

U.S. BILL TO KEEP DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME YEAR-ROUND

In the United States, there is a push to keep daylight saving time year-round.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio filed two bills, one to end changing clocks in Florida and another, the entire country.

If it ever passed south of the border, the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce said it would make sense to keep pace with the U.S.

Arizona, Hawaii, Saskatchewan and parts of British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec don't follow it.

MANITOBANS AND THE TIME CHANGE

If Manitoba eliminated the time shift, Chuck Davidson said there could be some challenges in terms of business ease.

"There's no overwhelming call that we need to get rid of daylight saving time, but there's no reason we need to keep daylight saving time either,” said Davidson.

For now, Davidson said there is a view workers aren't as productive when they're tired because of the change.

Bison don't perceive time, but even at the Assiniboine Park Zoo they can be thrown off.

"Some of them are anchored in certain routines so you may have the bison lining up slightly earlier waiting for food on the field, but within a week that behaviour will go back to normal,” said Grant Furniss, senior director of animal care and conservation.

Manitoba's Municipal Relations Minister, Jeff Wharton said there are no plans to get rid of the time switch.

"Obviously other parts of the world are looking at this and we are a government that listens, and we'd be prepared to certainly have that conversation if it comes up in Manitoba.

If the switch was abolished, Frank Kozmet prefers Manitoba staying on daylight saving time for more evening light.

"But I'm happy to get rid of it, whatever way it goes,” said Kozmet.