Added pressure on already snarled supply chain expected in Manitoba following flooding in B.C.

Gill's Supermarket is one Manitoba business that is concerned about how the B.C. floods could impact the supply chain across the country. (Source: Josh Crabb/CTV News) Gill's Supermarket is one Manitoba business that is concerned about how the B.C. floods could impact the supply chain across the country. (Source: Josh Crabb/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories