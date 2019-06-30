

CTV News Winnipeg





Whispering Pines addictions treatment facility in Teulon, Man., north of Winnipeg, has shuttered its doors.

The facility opened in 2010 and was Manitoba’s first privately funded rehab centre.

Owner Paul Melnuk tells CTV News he acquired the centre last year, but says its size and scope was too small to provide adequate care.

The centre had a 10-bed capacity and employed a dozen people.

Melnuk is also the founder of Aurora Recovery Centre and says patients at Whispering Pines were all offered a place at Aurora, which can take 70 patients at a time.

Melnuk says he hopes to figure out a new use for the space that will help people more effectively.