Advance polls open Monday for municipal election

Voters in Winnipeg can have their say early in this month's municipal election starting Monday.

Advance polls open Monday, Oct. 3 at 9:00 a.m., and will run at various locations around the city for the next three weeks.

At City Hall, polling stations can be found in the council building - 510 Main Street - on the 2nd Floor in the West Committee Room. Polls are open from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. most days, but hours vary.

Polling stations will also be in all the major malls across the city, beginning with the City Place bridge at Canada Life Centre on Oct. 3, 4, and 5. Grant Park, Kildonan Place and CF Polo Park will all host advance polling stations on Oct. 7, 8 and 9.

IKEA will also have a polling station set up from Oct. 14 – 16, as will Garden City Shopping Centre and St. Vital Centre.

Advance voting stations at local community centres will be running from October 18 – 20 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

And students at the city's post-secondary institutions will also get a chance to vote early. Stations will be open at the University of Winnipeg on Oct. 4 and 5, the University of Manitoba on Oct. 11 and 12, and Red River College Polytechnic on Oct. 12 and 13.

More information about advance polls can be found at the City of Winnipeg website.