WINNIPEG -- A plea from advocates for more money to end homelessness in Winnipeg has Mayor Brian Bowman looking to the province to step up.

End Homelessness Winnipeg is halfway through a ten-year homelessness initiative. On Tuesday, the organization headed to City Hall to meet with the members of the Executive Policy Committee, asking for more money to finish the project.

"Our goal should be to ensure that every citizen has a home," said Lucille Bruce, CEO of End Homelessness Winnipeg. "It's really one of the best investments that the city can make, to address homelessness in our city."

The organization says five more years of city funding is needed to see the project through. The funding would cover the second phase of the 10-year plan to end homelessness.

A report submitted to the EPC said over 1,500 Winnipeggers are chronically homeless or unstably housed.

In order for Winnipeg to solve the problem – the report said the city will need an adequate supply of affordable housing.

This is welcome news to Kevin Houston who came to Winnipeg from Ontario in July 2019, but soon found himself without a place to live. The circumstances caught him off guard.

"I didn't know how hard it would be to actually find a place here in Winnipeg," Houston told CTV News. "(This) does make me feel more at ease, knowing that I don't have to worry about where I'm going to sleep anymore."

Houston said he is set to have his own place at the beginning of February.

MAYOR CALLS ON ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said he believes the province has to be more involved in the project to end homelessness. He said all three levels of government have a role to play.

"Health and housing are matters of provincial jurisdiction," Bowman said. "If we want to be the most improved province in Canada, let's start by looking after our most vulnerable."

As for right now – Bruce said she is focused on the role the city can play.

"In terms of their funding commitment – it's huge," Bruce said. "It will make a huge difference for us."

The request for funding was received as information by the EPC on Tuesday. End Homelessness Winnipeg will learn in March if it's included in the city's budget.