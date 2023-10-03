Winnipeg

    • Agassiz staying with the PCs as Jodie Byram wins

    Jodie Byram

    Jodie Byram will be the new MLA for the constituency of Agassiz keeping it Tory blue.

    The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring Byram the winner with 61.9 per cent of the vote with 14 of 37 polls reporting.

    This area used to belong to Eileen Clarke who used to be the Minister of Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations.

    More details to come.

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Polls closed, results start to roll in for election day in Manitoba

    Polls are closed and results are coming in what will be a historic election for the province. The Progressive Conservatives' Heather Stefanson is looking to become the first woman elected premier, while the NDP's Wab Kinew is looking to become the province's first First Nation premier. Follow along for live updates on candidates, voting information and results.

