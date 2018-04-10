A long awaited agreement over the Kapyong Barracks has been reached.

Canada's Defence Minister and a Treaty One First Nations group have scheduled a news conference for Wednesday morning at Assiniboia Downs.

Sources tell CTV News a deal has been agreed to regarding the future of the vacant military base. The federal government is calling this a "milestone" announcement.

The announcement is also expected to open the door for discussions with the City of Winnipeg about widening Kenaston Boulevard.

In 2015, the then Harper Government abandoned a court battle over the property with the First Nations communities who want to buy the land and set up an economic development zone, also known as an urban reserve.

The barracks have sat empty since 2004.