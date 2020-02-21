WINNIPEG -- Newfoundland signer Alan Doyle was met with a warm Winnipeg welcome on Friday night.

The lead singer of the Canadian folk rock band Great Big Sea lit up the stage at the Burton Cummings Theatre. Doyle's sold out show in Winnipeg is the third stop in his solo cross-Canada Rough Side Out Tour.

Doyle partnered with A Dollar A Day Foundation for the tour, with one dollar from each ticket sale going towards the mental health and addictions programs.

"We’ll help with the opioid crisis in Vancouver and homelessness in St. John’s and a whole lot more in between," Doyle said on his website.

After his performance in Winnipeg, Doyle is off to Saskatoon and Brandon.