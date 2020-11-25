WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg mom is pleading with health officials to see her 19-year-old son who lives with a disability and is at the Health Sciences Centre (HSC).

Christina Stewart said her son Quinn Stewart Antonio lives with a severe disability and isn't able to communicate with nurses and doctors.

Quinn suffers from constant seizures and Stewart said she has never left his side until now as she hasn't been allowed to visit him due to code red rules.

"I have holes in my walls even. He has drop seizures consistently, no matter what," said Stewart.

She said a recent episode caused Quinn to go to HSC and now she isn't allowed to visit him, even though she is his care provider.

"None of it makes any sense, all I've been doing is crying and I can only imagine the state Quinn is in right now."

She said she has been turned down by hospital administration to see him due to restrictions.

There are exceptions to the visitor rule which can be made on a case-by-case basis, such as end-of-life situations, labour and delivery, and for child patients.

Stewart thinks she should be allowed to see her son as she said he can't properly communicate his needs with strangers. Even though he is 19-years-old, Stewart said he has the cognitive ability of a child.

"Probably even delayed more than a five-year-old, I'm denied and I guarantee you right now he's wondering where I am. I've never left his side, not once."

Stewart is concerned for his safety as he may need help and no one will know.

"I'm the only one out there, legit, only one that knows he's making a certain type of grunt or certain type of anything to motion if he wants a drink, if he's in pain."

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for Shared Health said visitor restrictions are one of several measures to ensure people's safety but exceptions can be made.

"We encourage patients and/or their loved ones are encouraged to reach out to our patient relations department," the spokesperson said.