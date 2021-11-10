All Manitoba adults now eligible for COVID-19 booster shot

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba is allowing all adults 18 and older to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, the province announced Wednesday.

The decision comes one day after Health Canada authorized the Pfizer vaccine booster for all adults 18 and older.

A minimum of six months is required between second and third doses, except in very limited circumstances.

“The province is recommending the third dose to individuals who are at an increased risk of serious illness from COVID-19, their caregivers, and close contacts," a news release said.

Third doses can be provided at any location that offers the COVID-19 vaccine.

NEW VACCINE COMING TO MANITOBA

Manitoba will receive a shipment of the Janssen vaccine in the coming weeks.

The province said 2,250 doses of the one-dose vaccine will be available at some pharmacies and medical clinics.

People are considered fully immunized 14 days after receiving the single dose, but the province recommends a second dose of an mRNA vaccine be given to provide the best possible protection.

The vaccine is approved for people 18 and older.