Alouettes hand sloppy Blue Bombers 27-12 loss to open CFL campaign

Tyson Philpot caught a pair of touchdown passes and the Montreal Alouettes continued their success against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with a 27-12 victory in the season opener on Thursday.

The Grey Cup rematch comes after the Alouettes upset the Blue Bombers 28-24 in last year's championship game with Philpot's winning TD grab in the dying seconds.

On Thursday, Montreal quarterback Cody Fajardo threw touchdown passes of 14 and 76 yards to Philpot. Backup quarterback Caleb Evans ran in a TD in front of 30,140 fans at Princess Auto Stadium.

Fajardo completed 20 of 28 pass attempts for 254 yards and one interception.

Winnipeg struggled in all three phases of the game.

Quarterback Zach Collaros threw an interception, receiver Nic Demski had a fumble, rookie kick returner Myron Mitchell coughed up the ball on a punt and Sergio Castillo missed two field-goal attempts.

(The Canadian Press)