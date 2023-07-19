'An absolute disrespect': Brandon's new rule requiring residents to shovel sidewalks causes concern

People living in Brandon will have to clear a bit more snow this winter after city council passed new changes requiring residents to clear sidewalks.

During a council meeting Monday night, Brandon city council passed amendments to its community standard by-law, including a new requirement that residents must remove snow or ice from the sidewalks adjacent to their property to provide safe passage for pedestrians.

The proposed changes had caused some concerns for residents who spoke at the meeting, sharing worries that seniors, single parents or people living with disabilities would not be able to comply with the by-law.

"This to me is an absolute disrespect, totally," said one resident, Debbie. "There are people in this city, seniors, people that are physically disabled."

It was a concern shared by Coun. Barry Cullen, who said the changes have caused him stress.

"It is our property, as in the City of Brandon's property, and we're now saying that we are going to get the citizens that they are going to have to spend their own money on salt to remove the ice," he said.

"I have seniors that are in my ward that, they would have to add this one to their bill as an additional snow clearing charge."

Coun. Shaun Cameron disagreed, saying he has members of his family who live with disabilities, and still feels the by-law changes will help. He said by requiring to have the sidewalks cleared, it will improve mobility for people who struggle on the sidewalks that go un-cleared after a snow fall.

"I think in this instance, looking holistically at the whole community, I want to see us have those sidewalks be as safe as possible," he said. "I think that does include some form of education or enforcement to ensure that."

Brandon Mayor Jeff Fawcett said he runs the sidewalks all winter long and there are only a few that need to be shovelled.

"The reality is the vast majority of people just take care of their yards all the time," he said. "We are not looking at very much… we're not looking to waste people's time. It is something that is in place if it is needed."

Fawcett said the city does have a snow angels program which has volunteers available to help clear resident sidewalks.

Beyond that, he said by-laws are living documents and can be adjusted.

"Next year we could ask for a review of this by-law come July to see how it went through the winter," he said. "Snow removal may not end up being that different than the lawn mowing by-law we've had in forever."

In the end, the by-law changes passed in a nine-to-one vote.